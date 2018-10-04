Gupta-linked public enterprises DG leaves public service, at last

Richard Seleke, the embattled Gupta-linked public enterprises director-general, is finally leaving the public service after reaching a settlement on his exit.

This brings to an end a deadlock between Seleke and his employer. More than two months ago he accepted a R3m settlement but refused to sign on the dotted line unless a condition preventing him from working for government until 2020 was scrapped. He vowed at the time to challenge this in the labour court.

The public enterprises department announced this week that Seleke‚ who was suspended by minister Pravin Gordhan in March‚ was officially vacating his position following a settlement reached with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office as well as the department.

It was not clear whether Seleke’s exit meant he had accepted a revised settlement offer or the initial one with a cooling-off period. Attempts to get hold of him were unsuccessful.