National

Digital banking crimes are on the rise‚ Sabric warns

SIM card swap fraud has more than doubled since 2017 — then there’s phishing, vishing and malware

04 October 2018 - 14:50 Suthentira Govender
Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAU BARRENA
Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAU BARRENA

SIM card swap fraud has more than doubled in SA‚ from 4‚040 incidents in 2017 to 8‚254 this year.

This is according to the inaugural digital banking crime statistics of the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric)‚ released in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Last year‚ 13‚438 incidents across banking apps‚ online banking and mobile banking cost the industry more than R250m in gross losses.

“While incidents from January to August 2018 already show a 64% increase‚ we are pleased that the increase in gross losses is just 7% when compared to the same period in 2017‚” said Kalyani Pillay‚ Sabric’s CEO. When comparing January to August 2017 to the same period in 2018‚ mobile banking incidents showed an increase of more than 100%‚ with gross losses of R23‚593‚631.

Online banking incidents showed an increase of 44% with gross losses of R89‚368‚722. For the same period‚ banking app incidents increased by 20%‚ with gross losses of R70‚156‚364.

SIM card swap fraud saw an increase of 104%.

“Criminals are always looking for ways to exploit digital platforms to defraud victims‚ but the mitigation strategies deployed by banks are very robust‚ so it is easier to target people‚ as they are the weakest link‚” said Pillay.

She warned that criminals are skilled at using social engineering to manipulate their victims into divulging their personal or confidential information. “They capitalise on the fact that not all digital banking clients are digitally literate and exploit this vulnerability. Using technology, coupled with social engineering‚ criminals can gather sufficient information to impersonate victims‚ bypassing bank security protocols.

“In most cases‚ clients are still compromised because of phishing‚ vishing [phishing using voice-based systems] or the installation of malware onto a victim’s device by having them click on a link‚ enabling the criminal to steal sufficient personal information to access their online banking profile.”

Sabric urged consumers not to click on links or icons in unsolicited e-mails or SMSs.

Although phishing scams are not new‚ criminals are always finding new ways to trick consumers by taking advantage of the slickness‚ convenience and efficiency of digital platforms.

Said Pillay, “It is critical that consumers are aware that they are their money’s best protection on all digital platforms. We also cannot stress the importance of not sharing confidential information with anyone [and not] clicking on links in unsolicited e-mails.” 

Facebook to fight fake news in SA using fact-checking firm

Facebook says it has ramped up its fight against fake accounts, and removes more than one-million fake accounts a day mostly through artificial ...
Companies
4 hours ago

MTN and Huawei look to roll out low-cost rural network

About 1-million people in rural SA are without cellphone coverage due to the high costs involved in erecting transmission towers. This may change
Features
12 hours ago

ROB ROSE: The nerve of Cell C executives

Paying R219m to just three executives of Cell C, after the cellular operator narrowly avoided hitting the wall, seems a little rich
Opinion
7 days ago

Netherlands foils cyber attack by Russia on anti-chemical weapons body

This came just hours after the UK blamed the Kremlin for a spate of ‘reckless and indiscriminate’ cyber attacks, including during the US presidential ...
World
2 hours ago

How Gmail and other free email services led US to WannaCry hacking suspect

The justice department has lodged criminal charges against Park Jin Hyok, a North Korean employed by alleged government front company Korean Expo ...
World
27 days ago

You need to defend against hacking - there's an app for that

Password managers are apps that remember all of your usernames and passwords and automatically plug them into the websites that you want to access
Money
4 months ago

Bank card fraud climbing towards R800-million

Research shows credit and debit card fraud losses amounted to about R779-million in 2017
Money
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Post Office still buried under a mountain of mail
News
2.
Gupta-linked public enterprises DG leaves public ...
National
3.
Digital banking crimes are on the rise‚ Sabric ...
National
4.
Eskom suspends chief audit executive
National

Related Articles

Technology may be the solution to cash-in-transit heists
National

How Gmail and other free email services led US to WannaCry hacking suspect
World / Americas

With Russia in mind, US pledges to fight for Nato in cyberspace
World

Netherlands foils cyber attack by Russia on anti-chemical weapons body
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.