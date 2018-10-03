WATCH LIVE: Nhlanhla Nene tells about his sit-ins with the Guptas
It is understood that the Guptas summoned Nene to a number of meetings when he was deputy minister of finance and chair of the PIC
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is testifying at the state capture commission hearings. Nene is expected to answer some tough questions including why former president Jacob Zuma fired him in 2015 and the alleged meetings he had with the controversial Gupta family.
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene held several meetings with the Guptas during his first term, and prior to that when he was deputy minister.
Nene — whose firing and replacement by the relatively unknown Des van Rooyen in December 2015 was one of the most notorious episodes of the Jacob Zuma presidency — will for the first time own up to his interactions with the Guptas.
