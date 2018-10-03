National

WATCH LIVE: Nhlanhla Nene tells about his sit-ins with the Guptas

It is understood that the Guptas summoned Nene to a number of meetings when he was deputy minister of finance and chair of the PIC

03 October 2018 - 10:09

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is testifying at the state capture commission hearings. Nene is expected to answer some tough questions including why former president Jacob Zuma fired him in 2015 and the alleged meetings he had with the controversial Gupta family.

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene held several meetings with the Guptas during his first term, and prior to that when he was deputy minister.

Nene — whose firing and replacement by the relatively unknown Des van Rooyen in December 2015 was one of the most notorious episodes of the Jacob Zuma presidency — will for the first time own up to his interactions with the Guptas.


Mcebisi Jonas drops Hawks bombshell at state capture inquiry

In a morning of startling evidence, the former deputy finance minister described how the Hawks tried to quash a probe of the Guptas’ attempt to bribe ...
1 month ago

The president walked in as Ajay Gupta made me an offer, says Vytjie Mentor

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have told deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that he is ‘still deciding’ whether he will apply for the right to ...
1 month ago

Zondo commission allows Gupta e-mails to be admitted as evidence

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo's ruling means witnesses may be questioned based on the emails
4 days ago

Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma apply to cross-examine state capture witnesses

The Zondo commission’s legal team and the lawyers of those implicated are in talks over whether they will have to testify if they want to ...
29 days ago

Examination of Jonas a juggling act for Zuptas

Lawyers for Duduzane Zuma and the Guptas are understood to have been locked in meetings for most of the weekend
1 month ago

