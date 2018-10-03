I was axed for not toeing the line on projects like nuclear, says Nhlanhla Nene

Nhlanhla Nene believes he lost his job as finance minister in 2015 because he would not toe the line on certain projects such as the nuclear build programme.

Nene is testifying at the state capture inquiry about his time as finance minister under then president Jacob Zuma, and his interactions with the controversial Gupta family.

He was removed as finance minister by Zuma in December 2015 and replaced with little known ANC MP Des van Rooyen. The move sent the rand into free fall.

He was reappointed as finance minister in February 2018 when President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected after Zuma’s resignation.

Nene is the first cabinet member to appear before the commission of inquiry.

Nene told the commission on Wednesday how he was accused of “insubordination” after he refused to sign a letter committing SA to an agreement with Russia on the nuclear build programme.

This was during a Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) meeting in Russia ahead of a one-on-one meeting between Zuma and President Vladimir Putin.

He said that while in Russia, Zuma asked him for an update on the financing for the nuclear project.

This was after cabinet had mandated him and then energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson to present a memorandum on the financial implications, proposed funding model and risk mitigation strategies for the nuclear deal.

Nene said he indicated to Zuma that the absence of details regarding the proposed funding of the project made it difficult to make progress on the memorandum.

He said Zuma criticised him for not finalising the financial aspects.

Joemat-Pettersson then approached Nene with a one-page letter regarding the deal with Russia, which required his signature.