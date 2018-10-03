Gupta-linked public enterprises DG Richard Seleke leaves public service

According to an internal staff communication sent out on Wednesday and seen by Business Day, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had been informed by the presidency that an agreement had been reached with Seleke to leave the public service.

The settlement was in terms of the public service rules that were administered by the department of public service and administration, according to the communication.

The deputy director-general for manufacturing enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, was now acting director general.

"Minister Pravin Gordhan wants to express appreciation to the department of public service and administration and the presidency for having concluded this settlement as expeditiously as possible," the staff communication read.

The department of public enterprises confirmed later on Wednesday that a settlement was reached with Seleke.

The department and state-owned entities were used as vehicles to loot the country through the state capture project. In June 2017, the Sunday Times reported that six months before Seleke was appointed as director-general of the department in 2015, joining from the Free State provincial government, his CV was e-mailed to former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma.

It was sent from a "Business Man" e-mail account to Duduzane and signed "Regards, Richard".

Seleke, however, has reportedly denied having sent his CV or having had access to the e-mail account.