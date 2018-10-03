National

Cyril Ramaphosa backs ‘spy who saved Zuma’ Arthur Fraser

03 October 2018 - 05:10 KARYN MAUGHAN
Arthur Fraser. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Arthur Fraser. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out in defence of controversial former state security head Arthur Fraser, once dubbed "the spy who saved Zuma", saying there is no evidence that he is not of "good character".

In court papers filed in September, in response to a DA challenge to his decision to appoint Fraser as correctional services national commissioner after removing him from his intelligence role, Ramaphosa says that he had considered suspending Fraser after the inspector-general of intelligence, Setlhomamaru Dintwe, took Fraser to court for revoking his security clearance, allegedly to block an investigation into Fraser’s conduct.

