Zondo state capture commission has two years, court confirms

The state capture commission of inquiry will have until March 2020 to complete its work.

On Tuesday morning, the High Court in Pretoria confirmed an interim court order granted by the court earlier in 2018 in which it extended the time period it had to conduct its work from 180 days to 24 months, taking March 2018 as the start.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, has indicated in court papers that the commission plans to complete hearing evidence by August 2019, and that the rest of the time will be spent on on compiling the report and analysing the evidence.

The court has been expected to grant the extension, as none of the parties, as far as it is known, opposed the application.

The extension means no outcome from the commission, chaired by Zondo, will be finalised before SA heads to the polls next year.

The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) dropped its opposition to the length of the extension, after ironing out a misunderstanding over how the time would be calculated.