Nhlanhla Nene to own up to sit-ins with Guptas

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene held several meetings with the Guptas during his first term, and prior to that when he was deputy minister, where they demanded his intervention to get them in on the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) deal that funded Iqbal Survé’s takeover of Independent News and Media group.

Nene — whose firing and replacement by the relatively unknown Des van Rooyen in December 2015 was one of the most notorious episodes of the Jacob Zuma presidency — will for the first time own up to his interactions with the Guptas.

