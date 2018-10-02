Bid to halt sale of Optimum mine dismissed

The Gupta businesses were forced into rescue when banks refused to provide them with accounts and they became unable to transact.

Optimum Coal mine has been at the centre of state capture allegations after former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s "State of Capture" report detailed how, under the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma, Eskom officials forced the sale of Optimum by Glencore and then helped the politically connected Gupta family to buy it.

Charles King’s legal bid now joins the long list of unsuccessful ones against the practitioners, much of it from Gupta affiliates.

The company, registered in Switzerland and a subsidiary of an Abu Dhabi company, asked the court to urgently interdict the sale of the Optimum Coal mine, Optimum Terminal and Koornfontein Mines while a dispute between itself and the business rescue practitioners underwent arbitration.

Charles King said it had entered into a sale agreement with Tegeta Exploration and Resources to buy the three businesses in August 2017, but a dispute later arose with the rescue practitioners over the required deposit and whether it had been duly paid.