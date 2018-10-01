Inspector-general of intelligence to probe alleged Gupta spying

Steenhuisen said on Sunday that the DA’s request for a probe followed various media reports that Sahara CEO and close Gupta associate Ashu Chawla had been found in possession of sensitive, confidential and private state-held information about prominent people.

The information included the personal and travel information of EFF leader Julius Malema; former finance minister Trevor Manuel; Absa CEO Maria Ramos; Investec CEO Stephen Koseff; Dimension Data chair Jeremy Ord; the chairs of FirstRand and RMI, Laurie Dippenaar and GT Ferreira, respectively; and Rand Merchant Bank co-founder Paul Harris.

The DA contends Chawla could have received the information only from people in the department of home affairs and the SSA. State resources might have been used to provide the Gupta family with information on perceived opponents.

The DA on Sunday welcomed the investigation, but still insisted that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Arthur Fraser as National Commissioner of Correctional Services was unconstitutional and irrational, said Steenhuizen.

The DA would proceed with its legal battle to have Fraser's appointment set aside and push for criminal charges against him, Steenhuizen said.

Fraser was redeployed from his position as SSA director-general in April. Later Ramaphosa announced a high-level review panel to assess the SSA's operational integrity.

That followed a tussle beween the SSA and inspector-general of intelligence. Dintwe had gone to court after his security clearance was revoked, allegedly due to his release of classified information.

The inspector-general of intelligence had said it had sufficient information to proceed with criminal investigations against Fraser. He had been accused of operating a "shadow intelligence" organisation.

Both Fraser and Dintwe denied the respective allegations.

Ramaphosa cited a need to avoid a "constitutional crisis" in the reshuffle when announcing the move in May.

In June, the panel was constituted, with the presidency saying at the time it would "assess the mandate, capacity and the organisational integrity of the SSA".

