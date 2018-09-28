WATCH: The new Mining Charter and what it means

National

Minerals resources minister Gwede Mantashe has gazetted the long-awaited Mining Charter, which addresses ownership and BEE shareholding, issues the minister says involved a number of compromises to achieve a consensus.

However, Mantashe recognises that not everyone will be pleased with the document and mining communities have already come rejected it.

Herbert Smith Freehills director Patrick Leyden joined Business Day TV to discuss the new Mining Charter.

New Mining Charter may not make everyone happy, but it is a consensus

The charter addresses issues of ownership as well as percentage BEE shareholding 
