WATCH: The new Mining Charter and what it means
28 September 2018 - 09:04
Minerals resources minister Gwede Mantashe has gazetted the long-awaited Mining Charter, which addresses ownership and BEE shareholding, issues the minister says involved a number of compromises to achieve a consensus.
However, Mantashe recognises that not everyone will be pleased with the document and mining communities have already come rejected it.
Herbert Smith Freehills director Patrick Leyden joined Business Day TV to discuss the new Mining Charter.
