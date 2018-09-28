National

‘Approach the courts,’ EFF urges Siyabonga Gama over his axing

The party is accusing Pravin Gordhan of installing ‘puppets and friends’ on the boards of SOEs

28 September 2018 - 13:36 Genevieve Quintal
Siyabonga Gama. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ KAREL PRINSLOO
Siyabonga Gama. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ KAREL PRINSLOO

The EFF is calling on Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama to approach the courts to stop his axing from the company, alleging that executives at state-owned entities were being purged as part of a "narcissistic" agenda of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The Transnet matter has become politically charged with loyalists of former president Jacob Zuma among the ANC leadership lining up to defend him, as well as the EFF, which wrote a letter to board members of state-owned entities criticising Gordhan's "reign of terror".

Transnet has given Gama 10 days to tell the board why he should not be fired. It is also demanding that he personally pay back R151m in alleged overpayments to Gupta-linked advisory firm Regiments.

The EFF said since its appointment, the new Transnet board had made several allegations against Gama and other executives but "did not have the courage" to subject them to due process.

"The phenomenon and practice of declaring people guilty and liable for huge amounts of money prior to due process is unlawful and decidedly unconstitutional," the EFF said on Friday.

Siyabonga Gama told to refund R151m in Gupta-linked payments on his way out

State-owned rail and freight company Transnet wants CEO Siyabonga Gama  to return alleged overpayments to the advisory firm  
National
9 hours ago

It accused Gordhan of installing his "puppets and friends" on the boards and executive management of SOEs and the department.

Transnet’s board issued notices in August of its intention to suspend Gama and two other officials, after investigations by law firms Werksmans and MNS Attorneys, as well as the Treasury, into the purchase of R54bn of locomotives from General Electric, Bombardier Transport, China South Rail and China North Rail.

Thamsanqa Jiyane, chief officer of advanced manufacturing at Transnet Engineering, and Lindiwe Mdletshe, senior manager for strategic sourcing at Transnet Freight Rail, were suspended after a special board meeting earlier in September.

The board has since decided to change Gama’s suspension to a termination of his contract.

The EFF said declaring senior executives corrupt without due process being followed would prevent them from getting jobs elsewhere and would leave a cloud hanging over their heads.

Transnet, which has a monopoly or near-monopoly over ports, freight rail and fuel pipelines in SA, has been mired in state capture allegations involving the Gupta family and friends of Jacob Zuma, who are accused of using their connections to the former president and his family to divert state resources to their businesses.

Gama has been in the line of fire after investigations found that he, former CEO Brian Molefe and Gupta associates may have acted unlawfully in relation to the purchase of 1,064 locomotives.

Gama replaced Molefe after the latter was appointed to run electricity utility Eskom, which has also been at the centre of corruption allegations.

Leaked Gupta e-mails contain claims that the family received multibillion-rand kickbacks as part of the locomotive deal. The 2017 Gupta e-mails also show that Gama — two months before being appointed Transnet CEO — enjoyed a two-night stay at a five-star hotel in Dubai, allegedly courtesy of the Guptas.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

EFF lambasts Pravin Gordhan over ‘reign of terror’ clean-up

Party accuses minister of instilling fear at state-owned enterprises
Politics
2 months ago

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama nears the end of the line

After the suspension of Thamsanqa Jiyane and Lindiwe Mdletshe, Gama is expected soon to follow
National
21 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Zwelinzima Vavi plays down alleged assault on a ...
National
2.
Elon Musk set Tesla share price based on ...
National
3.
‘Approach the courts,’ EFF urges Siyabonga Gama ...
National
4.
‘Intolerable’ that Gigaba and Dlamini are ...
National

Related Articles

Siyabonga Gama told to refund R151m in Gupta-linked payments on his way out
National

Court hands Gordhan a win in Transnet case
National

CAROL PATON: Business an outsider while alliances in politics ebb and flow
Opinion / Columnists

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Hearings on state capture still the number one horror show
Politics

PETER BRUCE: Transnet probe shows all is not lost in SA
Opinion / Columnists

How CEO Siyabonga Gama wound up in Transnet's departure lounge
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.