‘Approach the courts,’ EFF urges Siyabonga Gama over his axing
The party is accusing Pravin Gordhan of installing ‘puppets and friends’ on the boards of SOEs
The EFF is calling on Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama to approach the courts to stop his axing from the company, alleging that executives at state-owned entities were being purged as part of a "narcissistic" agenda of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
The Transnet matter has become politically charged with loyalists of former president Jacob Zuma among the ANC leadership lining up to defend him, as well as the EFF, which wrote a letter to board members of state-owned entities criticising Gordhan's "reign of terror".
Transnet has given Gama 10 days to tell the board why he should not be fired. It is also demanding that he personally pay back R151m in alleged overpayments to Gupta-linked advisory firm Regiments.
The EFF said since its appointment, the new Transnet board had made several allegations against Gama and other executives but "did not have the courage" to subject them to due process.
"The phenomenon and practice of declaring people guilty and liable for huge amounts of money prior to due process is unlawful and decidedly unconstitutional," the EFF said on Friday.
It accused Gordhan of installing his "puppets and friends" on the boards and executive management of SOEs and the department.
Transnet’s board issued notices in August of its intention to suspend Gama and two other officials, after investigations by law firms Werksmans and MNS Attorneys, as well as the Treasury, into the purchase of R54bn of locomotives from General Electric, Bombardier Transport, China South Rail and China North Rail.
Thamsanqa Jiyane, chief officer of advanced manufacturing at Transnet Engineering, and Lindiwe Mdletshe, senior manager for strategic sourcing at Transnet Freight Rail, were suspended after a special board meeting earlier in September.
The board has since decided to change Gama’s suspension to a termination of his contract.
The EFF said declaring senior executives corrupt without due process being followed would prevent them from getting jobs elsewhere and would leave a cloud hanging over their heads.
Transnet, which has a monopoly or near-monopoly over ports, freight rail and fuel pipelines in SA, has been mired in state capture allegations involving the Gupta family and friends of Jacob Zuma, who are accused of using their connections to the former president and his family to divert state resources to their businesses.
Gama has been in the line of fire after investigations found that he, former CEO Brian Molefe and Gupta associates may have acted unlawfully in relation to the purchase of 1,064 locomotives.
Gama replaced Molefe after the latter was appointed to run electricity utility Eskom, which has also been at the centre of corruption allegations.
Leaked Gupta e-mails contain claims that the family received multibillion-rand kickbacks as part of the locomotive deal. The 2017 Gupta e-mails also show that Gama — two months before being appointed Transnet CEO — enjoyed a two-night stay at a five-star hotel in Dubai, allegedly courtesy of the Guptas.
