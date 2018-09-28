‘Approach the courts,’ EFF urges Siyabonga Gama over his axing

The EFF is calling on Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama to approach the courts to stop his axing from the company, alleging that executives at state-owned entities were being purged as part of a "narcissistic" agenda of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The Transnet matter has become politically charged with loyalists of former president Jacob Zuma among the ANC leadership lining up to defend him, as well as the EFF, which wrote a letter to board members of state-owned entities criticising Gordhan's "reign of terror".

Transnet has given Gama 10 days to tell the board why he should not be fired. It is also demanding that he personally pay back R151m in alleged overpayments to Gupta-linked advisory firm Regiments.

The EFF said since its appointment, the new Transnet board had made several allegations against Gama and other executives but "did not have the courage" to subject them to due process.

"The phenomenon and practice of declaring people guilty and liable for huge amounts of money prior to due process is unlawful and decidedly unconstitutional," the EFF said on Friday.