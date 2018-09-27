News Leader
WATCH: Derek Hanekom on the visa saga
27 September 2018 - 08:53
In 2015 home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba changed the visa regulations, which had a dramatic effect on tourism in the country.
Gigaba and tourism minister Derek Hanekom have been at loggerheads about the issue, but now Gigaba has announced plans to relax visa regulations in a bid to boost tourism. This has, however, been meet with mixed reactions.
Derek Hanekom joined Business Day TV to discuss the visa issue.
Tourism minister Derek Hanekom talks to Business Day TV about the visa issue and its effect on tourism
Please sign in or register to comment.