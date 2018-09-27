National

News Leader

WATCH: Derek Hanekom on the visa saga

27 September 2018 - 08:53 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

In 2015 home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba changed the visa regulations, which had a dramatic effect on tourism in the country.

Gigaba and tourism minister Derek Hanekom have been at loggerheads about the issue, but now Gigaba has announced plans to relax visa regulations in a bid to boost tourism. This has, however, been meet with mixed reactions.

Derek Hanekom joined Business Day TV to discuss the visa issue.

Tourism minister Derek Hanekom talks to Business Day TV about the visa issue and its effect on tourism

Tourism experts warn SA’s new child visa regime is confusing

Tourism body say Malusi Gigaba’s announcement about minors travelling to SA fails to clarify requirements
National
1 day ago

Tourism council calls for Airbnb regulation

The disruptive letting firm, which offers cheaper accommodation, faces a backlash in several countries including SA, after its rapid growth
Companies
2 days ago

Soon it will be much less cumbersome for foreign minors to travel to SA

'Rather than denying entry where documentation is absent, travellers will be given an opportunity to prove parental consent,' home affairs minister ...
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Malusi Gigaba: A bad situation made worse

Ramaphosa’s decision to keep Malusi Gigaba in the cabinet came back to bite him
Opinion
5 hours ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Ramaphosa's three hidden strengths are now showing

'Announcing his economic stimulus and recovery plan on Friday, Ramaphosa owned every measure in his package of interventions'
Politics
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Firefighters to break silence about deadly Joburg ...
National
2.
MPs worried about parliament's security, but a ...
National
3.
Johann Rupert honoured with Appeal of Conscience ...
National
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Now Rajesh Gupta has denied ever even ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.