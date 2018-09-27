INTERNAL DOCUMENT
Mbeki foundation must not be misconstrued as ‘attacking ANC over land’
The Thabo Mbeki Foundation’s internal discussion document on the land debate, in which it accuses the ANC of abandoning its historical values of non-racialism, must not be misconstrued as an attack on the ANC or its leadership, CEO Max Boqwana says.
The 30-page document, which was leaked from the foundation, questions the ANC’s approach to the land issue, saying it marks a shift from the party’s values expressed throughout its 106-year history.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on July 31 that the ANC will seek to change the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
Boqwana said in a statement on Tuesday evening that the document was an internal paper, which resulted from talks involving various stakeholders, "including the mass democratic movement at home and progressive forces abroad".
He said, as a working document, it is not yet intended for public consumption, and emphasised that the document is "a constructive response to the ANC and parliament’s call to the nation to engage in this important debate".
"The foundation and its patron, president Thabo Mbeki, has therefore taken a keen interest in this debate, informed largely by the historical positions the ANC has taken over years. Instead of the document being misconstrued as an attack on the ANC and/or its leadership, it must be accepted as a call for a serious, reflective and constructive discourse on the matter that has bedeviled our country throughout the colonial and apartheid period-to-date."
The discussion paper says the communication from the ANC around the land question, which has framed the debate as one of black versus white, indicates the ANC is no longer "a representative of the people of SA". It argues that, while the land question should be addressed, it has to be done while simultaneously responding to the "national question", which is to unite South Africans across race and class divides.
Boqwana said the foundation is in agreement with the national sentiment that the "land question", as a historical injustice, requires urgent redress, but it is of the view that the matter be attended with "the due seriousness its complexity requires".
He said the foundation, therefore, makes the point to draw the public, and particularly the ANC, to the argument that the land and national question are intimately interconnected and cannot be addressed outside of the national question.
Please sign in or register to comment.