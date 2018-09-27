Health ministry in ‘duplicity over safety of building’

The department said it wanted to take disciplinary action against the workers as it saw their action as an illegal strike.

Several investigations conducted into the health and safety of the building have also concluded against the department.

In a reply to a memo containing workers’ complaints in February, the deputy director-general responsible for human resources in the health sector, Dr Gail Andrews, assured the PSA of her support in addressing the health and safety issues in the building as she too had been concerned about the impact of the environment on her health.

"I personally have had many symptoms as a result of working in this building, the one being a feeling of unbearable heat, especially when the air conditioner is not working, and resulting in severe headaches. These are symptoms I don’t experience when I am home, even though I don’t have an air conditioner at home," she wrote.

In a communiqué to organised labour in April, director-general Malebona Matsoso also expressed concerns about the state of the Civitas building.

In papers before the labour court, the PSA contends the director-general shared their concerns and "confirmed that her personal assistant Peace Mchiza was often absent due to ailments attributed to the building’s condition".

Civitas was originally built in 1971 to accommodate the home affairs department and was renovated between 2007 and 2010. It houses 1,500 employees in its 29-storey south tower and eight-storey north tower.

Following complaints by workers that they suffered from ailments including dizziness, headaches, nausea and fatigue, the PSA and the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union took the matter up with the management.

This month, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the ventilation and air-conditioning systems had to be functioning at all times because the building had no windows that opened, and admitted that the building had not been maintained.

He said he welcomed the PSA’s court bid as it would put to bed allegations that the building was unsafe.

