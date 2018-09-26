SABC job axe to fall across the board

The looming retrenchments at the cash-strapped SABC will affect all occupational levels, including senior management, parliament heard on Tuesday.

Briefing parliament’s communications portfolio committee on the public broadcaster’s turnaround strategy, SABC executives also said that they were pushing for an increase in TV licence fees in an effort to boost revenue.

"TV licence fees still remain the second-largest source of revenue for the SABC but the fee needs to be increased and the collection methods strengthened. The television licence fee of R265 has remained unchanged since 2013.

Currently the SABC TV licence fee costs an average of 72c a day," said Sylvia Tladi, head of the SABC’s audience services division.

Currently, only about 1.8-million households and businesses pay TV licences, out of about 9-million accounts on the SABC database.

The SABC, which recorded a net loss of R622m in the financial year ended March, is in the midst of a severe financial crisis.

The public broadcaster is heavily reliant on advertising and revenue from licence fees to stay afloat.

It receives 85% of its revenue from advertising, sponsorships and other commercial partnerships, 3% from the government and 12% from TV licence fees.

It has mainly attributed its losses over the years to declining advertising revenue across all platforms, coupled with deteriorating TV licence fee collection. The broadcaster has also bemoaned the fact that it is underfunded by government.

While the board maintains it has no choice but to lay off hundreds of workers to remain sustainable, communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane and various MPs are strongly opposed to the job cuts.