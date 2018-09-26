SABC job axe to fall across the board
The looming retrenchments at the cash-strapped SABC will affect all occupational levels, including senior management, parliament heard on Tuesday.
Briefing parliament’s communications portfolio committee on the public broadcaster’s turnaround strategy, SABC executives also said that they were pushing for an increase in TV licence fees in an effort to boost revenue.
"TV licence fees still remain the second-largest source of revenue for the SABC but the fee needs to be increased and the collection methods strengthened. The television licence fee of R265 has remained unchanged since 2013.
Currently the SABC TV licence fee costs an average of 72c a day," said Sylvia Tladi, head of the SABC’s audience services division.
Currently, only about 1.8-million households and businesses pay TV licences, out of about 9-million accounts on the SABC database.
The SABC, which recorded a net loss of R622m in the financial year ended March, is in the midst of a severe financial crisis.
The public broadcaster is heavily reliant on advertising and revenue from licence fees to stay afloat.
It receives 85% of its revenue from advertising, sponsorships and other commercial partnerships, 3% from the government and 12% from TV licence fees.
It has mainly attributed its losses over the years to declining advertising revenue across all platforms, coupled with deteriorating TV licence fee collection. The broadcaster has also bemoaned the fact that it is underfunded by government.
While the board maintains it has no choice but to lay off hundreds of workers to remain sustainable, communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane and various MPs are strongly opposed to the job cuts.
UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said retrenchments should be the "last resort". He, however, said one of the major problems at the SABC was the bloated management team.
"There are people paid high salaries to manage desks. That appears to be the main problem," said Kwankwa.
The organisation paid just more than R45m in salaries to its 40 senior managers in the financial year ended March.
SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe said "staff optimisation will focus across the board".
"We are not just focusing on the lower levels," said Mxakwe.
SABC spends more than R3bn a year on the salaries of more than 3,000 employees. In 2017 it reported a net loss of more than R1bn.
The new SABC board, chaired by Bongumusa Makhathini, has been on an aggressive drive to turn it around, after years of decline under Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Executives told MPs that part of the reason the wage bill had escalated over the years was the irregular salary increases awarded to numerous employees by previous management.
DA MP and communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme called for a comprehensive review of all salaries, including those of executives.
CFO Yolande van Biljon said in the 2017/2018 financial year, the SABC had revenue and other income totalling R6.6bn, but its expenses were close to R7.3bn.
COST CONTAINMENT
The major cost drivers included salaries (R3.1bn); programme, film and sports rights (R1.7bn); signal distribution and linkage costs (R718.1m); and broadcast costs (R486.6m).
As part of its turnaround strategy, the SABC is looking at immediate and long-term measures, including aggressive cost containment, growing audiences, and diversifying revenue streams to improve its financial situation.
A property audit would be done to dispose of noncore assets. SABC properties amount to R2.5bn in value, including a London property valued at £925,000 which is in the process of being sold.
