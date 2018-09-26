Proposed Companies Act amendments want executive pay disclosed

Norton Rose Fulbright director Stephen Kennedy-Good said the amendments are the first time substantive changes have been proposed to the Companies Act, which became law in 2011. Currently, the act only requires the disclosure of the remuneration and benefits of directors.

Kennedy-Good said the proposal to require such disclosure would strengthen transparency and good corporate governance. It would allow shareholders to see what top executives and senior management — including CEOs and CFOs when they are not directors — are being paid. This is in line with international trends.

Another proposed amendment will ease the process of companies providing intra-group financial assistance. "Presently, any financial assistance granted by a company to its subsidiary must be authorised by the board and the shareholders by way of a special resolution. The bill now proposes that the special resolution requirement not apply where a company gives financial assistance to its own subsidiary," Kennedy-Good explained. "I think this is a move in the right direction as over-regulation also inhibits business."