National

Proposed Companies Act amendments want executive pay disclosed

Changes have also been proposed with regards to the appointment of auditors

26 September 2018 - 13:16 LINDA ENSOR



The pay for prescribed officers of companies — typically executives who are in a position to influence management of the enterprise — will have to be disclosed in the audited annual financial statements if proposed amendments to the Companies Act become law.

This is one of the mainly technical amendments proposed in the Companies Amendment Bill published in the government gazette last week for public comment.

Norton Rose Fulbright director Stephen Kennedy-Good said the amendments are the first time substantive changes have been proposed to the Companies Act, which became law in 2011.  Currently, the act only requires the disclosure of the remuneration and benefits of directors.

Kennedy-Good said the proposal to require such disclosure  would strengthen transparency and good corporate governance. It would allow shareholders to see what top executives and senior management — including CEOs and CFOs when they are not directors — are being paid. This is in line with international trends.

Another proposed amendment will ease the process of companies providing intra-group financial assistance. "Presently, any financial assistance granted by a company to its subsidiary must be authorised by the board and the shareholders by way of a special resolution. The bill now proposes that the special resolution requirement not apply where a company gives financial assistance to its own subsidiary," Kennedy-Good explained. "I think this is a move in the right direction as over-regulation also inhibits business."

Changes have also been proposed with regards to the appointment of auditors. The Companies Act presently prohibits a person who has enjoyed a close working relationship with the company — such as a director, a prescribed officer, employee or consultant — within the past five years from being appointed the auditor of the company. The bill proposes to reduce the five-year period to two years.

Kennedy-Good believes this measure tries to strike a balance between ensuring independence of the auditor and making sure that companies are able to appoint auditors with the right skills to the job in the South African market.

The bill will also require that a share buyback be approved by a special resolution of shareholders if shares are to be bought back from a director, a prescribed office or a person related to a director, or a prescribed officer. A special resolution will also be required if the buyback entails an acquisition other than a pro rata offer made to all shareholders or transactions effected in the ordinary course on the stock exchange. 

EnsorL@businesslive.co.za

