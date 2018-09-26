The Gupta brothers are wanted on charges of fraud and corruption in relation to the Estina dairy project in Vrede‚ Free State. Ajay is also wanted for allegedly offering a bribe to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in 2015.

Ajay and Rajesh Gupta applied to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for leave to cross-examine Jonas at the state capture inquiry.

They made a joint application for leave to cross-examine Jonas‚ former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former GCIS boss Themba Maseko‚ but the request was turned down by Zondo‚ who said they had no valid reason not to appear before the commission.

The brothers had stated that they would testify before the commission if it traveled to a neutral location outside South Africa or via a video conference.