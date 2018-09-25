Treasury provides for R23.4bn impairment for SAA investment

The Treasury has made provision for a R23.4bn impairment for the government’s investments in struggling state-owned airline SAA.

This represents a sharp increase from last year’s impairment provision of R13bn.

In a note to its financial statements for 2017-2018, the Treasury says the impairment value rose because of the R10bn paid to SAA last year. “While the appointment of a new CEO [Vuyani Jarana] and a strengthened and credible board are good signals for the market in terms of sound corporate governance, SAA has indicated that it will report net losses for the 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 financial years,” the Treasury said.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has notified the speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete that SAA, SA Express and Denel will not be tabling their annual financial statements for 2017-2018 by the end of September, as they are required to do in terms of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). He did not give any reasons for this but it is probable that the problems relate to the concerns of the auditor-general over the going concern status of these enterprises.

SAA relies on R19.1bn in guarantees from the state.

The auditor-general’s report mentions the impairments made for the state’s investment in SAA as well as irregular expenditure of R769m by the Treasury in 2017-2018. A total of R370m of this was incurred due to the accounting officer not approving the transfer of the municipal finance improvement programme funds to the Government Technical Advisory Centre, an agency of the Treasury. A further R348m was incurred for the maintenance and support of legacy IT systems.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounted to R67m and was incurred because the department made payments for which no services were received. This related to the annual fee the Treasury is required to pay for the technical support and maintenance of the integrated financial management system (IFMS), which has been an ongoing problem for the Treasury over a number of years.

The Treasury obtained an unqualified audit opinion from the auditor-general with emphases of matter.

In his report, Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane noted that the Treasury had conducted 48 forensic investigations and special performance audit reports into fraud, corruption and abuse of supply-chain management. A total of 50 cases had been referred for criminal investigation.

