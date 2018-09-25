National

Private cannabis is legal but you can still be fired for going to work stoned

'Don’t light up a joint too soon, thinking you can’t get fired,' one legal expert says

25 September 2018 - 09:46 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A labour advocate has warned that the legalisation of private marijuana use does not mean you cannot be fired for pitching up at work stoned.

Advocate Tertius Wessels, legal director of Strata-g Labour Solutions said: "Don’t light up a joint too soon, thinking you can’t get fired. While the private use of cannabis has been legalised, going to work stoned is not a good idea.”

He said arriving at work stoned was the same as doing so drunk or under the influence of any narcotic substance.

“Being under the influence of mind-altering substances at work renders the employee unfit for duty and can be dangerous, especially for those who operate complex machinery or drive vehicles.

“The issue with cannabis is that it can stay in the system for several hours, even days. This is worrying, especially from an occupational health and safety perspective,” Wessels said.

The workplace was "not considered a private space" and employers could take action against employees who were under the influence of cannabis.

Steps could include:

• Asking the employee to leave the workplace;

• Disciplinary action;

• Urine, saliva and blood tests to determine the presence of THC in the system.

“Of course, employees have to consent to the testing. However, if they are caught in a lie about their cannabis consumption, they could be in breach of their employment contract and/or possibly guilty of dishonesty, which could ultimately lead to them being dismissed.”

