National

Joburg honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with Freedom of the City

The award is the highest honour a city council can confer upon an individual or group

25 September 2018 - 12:24 Claudi Mailovich
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Jabulani Amphitheatre, Soweto, in August 1990. Picture: Raymond Preston/Sunday Times
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Jabulani Amphitheatre, Soweto, in August 1990. Picture: Raymond Preston/Sunday Times

The City Of Johannesburg has conferred the Freedom of the City posthumously on struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The award is the highest honour that the council can confer upon an individual or group.

Madikizela-Mandela died in April at the age of 81. She joins Walter Sisulu, former president Nelson Mandela, Joe Slovo, Beyers Naudé, Ahmed Kathrada, Sophie de Bruyn, Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa, Andrew Mlangeni and George Bizos, who have all been bestowed with the award since 1996.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Monday in the city's council chambers that “we will always need people like Mam’uWinnie because they inspire commitment and determination in all of us who wish to bring meaning into the lives of others.”

He said those gathered should be grateful for her life of value, for the way in which she sought to put service of others first.

“In all of her pursuits, it is clear that she was a woman who loved her people and her country and was driven to make a difference in those whose lives she touched,” Mashaba said.

He added that many lives were shaped throughout her life as an activist. He said the values of service that she instilled in those she encountered throughout her life would live on in those who knew her, and would be emulated by those who sought to live a comparable life.

He called on the council to expedite the approval of a proposal to name the City of Johannesburg’s council chambers after her, and said her family had asked the city to honour her by hosting the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela children's parliament at least once a year, in the council chambers. Mashaba said if the council would accede to this request, it would be proper to host the children’s parliament on September 26 — her birthday.

“Winnie Madikizela-Mandela deserves much higher honours than the ones we are proposing to bestow upon her but it is the least we can do in appreciation of a life lived for the upliftment of all of us,”Mashaba said.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
South Africans work for just seven years at peak ...
National / Health
2.
Treasury provides for R23.4bn impairment for SAA ...
National
3.
Joburg honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with ...
National
4.
Looks like Angola has its own problems with ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Black coffee puts painter Mlangeni on the map
Life

Guns in the House: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Thandi Modise’s first day as ...
National

TONY LEON: What really happened with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and George Fivaz
Politics

PETER BRUCE: How Winnie has lightened our load
Opinion / Bruce's List

YUNUS MOMONIAT: Winnie and SA deserve an honest assessment
Opinion

JUSTICE MALALA: Playing politics in Winnie’s name
Opinion / Food for Thought

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.