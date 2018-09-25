Frustration and tragedy haunts legacy of untraceable workers’ wasted benefits

"Treasury believes that the majority and both minority judgments offer valuable insights and observations to inform improvements in the consolidation process," it said.

Desperation from beneficiaries has seen some fall prey to scams. In 2017 the FSCA warned the public about a company purporting to assist people to claim surplus benefits if they or their family members ever worked in the motor manufacturing industry.

ICTS Tracing Services is one of the legitimate tracking companies contracted by some of the administrators of unclaimed benefits funds. MD David Weil says there has been a concerted effort by most of the institutions involved to track beneficiaries, but tracking people using historical records can be a challenge. Workers’ names were misspelt; some had no ID numbers on file while there were instances where people were not registered by their own names at work.

"Fica [Financial Intelligence Centre Act] has made it easy to trace people in SA. I’d say about 60% of the people are traceable now. We trace about 6,000 to 10,000 beneficiaries a month. But obviously it depends on the data we are given. If we have an ID number or date of birth, the odds of tracing the beneficiary improve a lot."

Weil, however, says that tracing the beneficiary is only half the battle won. "The big challenge is in the rural areas. People don’t have an understanding of how to get the required information to us. Some don’t even bother. There’s a lot of mistrust because of the scam incidents. Sometimes the amount due to the beneficiary is too little they can’t be bothered to pay the tracing fees. There’s also the challenge of registering with Sars [SA Revenue Service]. Many of the beneficiaries have never had to register for tax in their lives."

Weil says beneficiaries outside of SA — mostly in Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana and Swaziland — are particularly difficult to trace.

Attempts to recover unclaimed benefits have led to the formation of a movement called the Unclaimed Benefits Campaign. Beneficiary Douglas Maila says many struggling people in the townships would be doing better in life if they got what was due to them.

"Around the township we’ve got children we call names like Nyaope. But those who didn’t pay death benefits to those poor kids and orphans created those nyaope kids," says Maila.

He says even if the FSCA did more probes into cancelled funds he has no confidence in that. "The FSCA is investigating itself. How can it expose itself?" says Maila.