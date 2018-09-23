National

Jacob Zuma breaches protocol with trip to Doha

The former president's trip to meet the Emir of Qatar was kept secret from authorities in SA

23 September 2018 - 08:24 MZILIKAZI wa AFRIKA
Jacob Zuma. Picture: 123RF
Jacob Zuma. Picture: 123RF

Former president Jacob Zuma sneaked out of SA this week for a mysterious meeting in Doha with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

So hush-hush was the trip that neither the presidency, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) nor the South African embassy in Doha were informed about it, as protocol dictates.

Former heads of state, who are viewed as still being part of the presidency, usually submit a memorandum or inform the presidency, Dirco and the South African embassy in the country they are visiting, detailing everything about the trip and who will be accompanying them, before undertaking any foreign travel. When they arrive, they are met by embassy officials who facilitate their smooth transfer and on-ground travel. None of this happened in this trip.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Mystery as Jacob Zuma ducks out to Doha

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here.

Jacob Zuma was not reckless in bid to have state capture report reviewed, court told

Former president Jacob Zuma was not reckless in instituting an application to have the State of Capture report reviewed and should not be liable to ...
National
2 days ago

Ace Magashule wants his say at Zondo commission and 'sing' beyond terms of reference

The ANC secretary-general wants to "relay many other stories" at the state capture inquiry
Politics
18 hours ago

It's jobs, not polls, says Cyril Ramaphosa

'Silly and populist' notions won't boost economic growth
Business
11 hours ago

The tide is turning against Zuma faction

The fact that Ramaphosa spoke out publicly suggests the Zuma faction is running out of oxygen
News & Fox
3 days ago

Ajay Gupta denies meeting or offering Mcebisi Jonas bribe and job

Gupta claims in an affidavit he was at Oakbay’s offices in Sandton at the time of the alleged meeting
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Tributes pour in for environmental affairs ...
National
2.
Jacob Zuma breaches protocol with trip to Doha
National
3.
Environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa dies
National
4.
SA land-reform proposals 'too vague' for ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.