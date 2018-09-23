Jacob Zuma breaches protocol with trip to Doha

Former president Jacob Zuma sneaked out of SA this week for a mysterious meeting in Doha with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

So hush-hush was the trip that neither the presidency, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) nor the South African embassy in Doha were informed about it, as protocol dictates.

Former heads of state, who are viewed as still being part of the presidency, usually submit a memorandum or inform the presidency, Dirco and the South African embassy in the country they are visiting, detailing everything about the trip and who will be accompanying them, before undertaking any foreign travel. When they arrive, they are met by embassy officials who facilitate their smooth transfer and on-ground travel. None of this happened in this trip.

