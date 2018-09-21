Judge raps DA over the knuckles for Athol Trollip debacle

The DA is a party that is not fully cognisant of the provisions in its own constitution. It barely, if at all, observed the principles of natural justice.

That was the picture painted by Port Elizabeth high court judge Johann Huisamen in his hard-hitting judgment on Thursday that declared August’s council meeting, which ousted Athol Trollip as mayor, legal. Huisamen was scathing of the manner in which the DA handled the dismissal of its member, councillor Mbulelo Manyati. The judge said that he is still a councillor and a member of the party until he resigns or faces disciplinary action in line with the DA’s constitution.

"The DA should ... have been fully aware of the provisions of its own constitution, which would have made a determination of Manyati’s membership on August 27 2018, without any prior notification to him, and without affording him an opportunity to present his case, impossible. In terms of the provisions of its own constitution, the DA has, in the circumstances, guaranteed the rights of its members not only to the principles of natural justice but the principles of a fair process.

"It seems to me that the principles of natural justice were barely, if at all, observed by the DA," Huisamen wrote.