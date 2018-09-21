NELSON MANDELA BAY
Judge raps DA over the knuckles for Athol Trollip debacle
Judge Huisamen is scathing of the manner in which the DA handled the dismissal of councillor Mbulelo Manyati
The DA is a party that is not fully cognisant of the provisions in its own constitution. It barely, if at all, observed the principles of natural justice.
That was the picture painted by Port Elizabeth high court judge Johann Huisamen in his hard-hitting judgment on Thursday that declared August’s council meeting, which ousted Athol Trollip as mayor, legal. Huisamen was scathing of the manner in which the DA handled the dismissal of its member, councillor Mbulelo Manyati. The judge said that he is still a councillor and a member of the party until he resigns or faces disciplinary action in line with the DA’s constitution.
"The DA should ... have been fully aware of the provisions of its own constitution, which would have made a determination of Manyati’s membership on August 27 2018, without any prior notification to him, and without affording him an opportunity to present his case, impossible. In terms of the provisions of its own constitution, the DA has, in the circumstances, guaranteed the rights of its members not only to the principles of natural justice but the principles of a fair process.
"It seems to me that the principles of natural justice were barely, if at all, observed by the DA," Huisamen wrote.
His ruling means that the election of Mongameli Bobani (United Democratic Movement) as the new mayor, Thsonono Buyeye (African Independent Congress) as his deputy, Buyelwa Mafaya (ANC) as the speaker and Bicks Ndoni (ANC) as chief whip were legal.
Huisamen was also scathing of city manager Johann Mettler, criticising him for his handling of council meetings.
He said Mettler probably acted unlawfully by leaving the council chamber after declaring that Manyati was not a councillor and thus ensuring that there was no quorum to continue with the meeting.
The judge said Mettler failed to observe rule 19 of the council rule book which meant that he was obliged to adjourn the meeting for 20 minutes in the event of there being no quorum, and then reconvene to ascertain if the council could quorate before a final adjournment.
Huisamen wrote: "There was factually no vacancy at any point on August 27 2018 and because there was no vacancy there was, at all material times, a quorum of 61 councillors."
Huisamen added that in accordance with council rules, the meeting should have continued when the DA and its coalition partners ACDP, COPE and Patriotic Alliance walked out.
The city manager, who on Thursday submitted his reasons to Bobani why he should not be suspended, declined to comment on the judgment, saying he had said he would abide by whatever the court decided.
The DA was ordered to pay the costs.
Please sign in or register to comment.