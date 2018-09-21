Decision on land expropriation policy delayed by ‘amateurish’ report

Parliament’s constitutional review committee will seek an extension to a September 28 deadline to present its findings on possible constitutional amendments to ease expropriation of land without compensation, boosting the odds that the legislature won’t decide the matter before the 2019 election.

The committee needs more time to consider public submissions on a possible policy shift and will discuss a new deadline for submitting its report to the National Assembly, committee co-chairman Lewis Nzimande said on Thursday.

The ANC decided in December that constitutional amendments are necessary to address racially skewed land ownership patterns dating back to colonial and apartheid rule, and asked the committee to investigate how the law could be changed. The potential erosion of property rights and fears of a Zimbabwe-style land grab have added to negative sentiment towards emerging markets and compounded a rand sell-off.

The committee received 449,522 valid written submissions and 65% of respondents favoured an unchanged constitution, while 34% wanted it amended, an analysis conducted by recruitment company Silumko Consulting shows.