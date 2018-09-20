WATCH: What SA’s banks have to say about state capture

Standard Bank, Absa, First National Bank (FNB) and Nedbank have concluded their testimonies on the closure of Gupta-linked bank accounts in 2016 at the inquiry into state capture.

A common thread that emerged from their evidence is that certain members within the governing party summoned the banks to meetings at the ANC’s headquarters to give reasons for their decisions and suggested that the banks should reverse the closures.

Cas Coovadia, MD of the Banking Association of SA, joined Business Day TV to discuss his take on what played out at the inquiry.