WATCH: What SA’s banks have to say about state capture

20 September 2018 - 08:37 Business Day TV
Protesters outside the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown. Picture: ALON SKUY
Protesters outside the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown. Picture: ALON SKUY

Standard Bank, Absa, First National Bank (FNB) and Nedbank have concluded their testimonies on the closure of Gupta-linked bank accounts in 2016 at the inquiry into state capture.

A common thread that emerged from their evidence is that certain members within the governing party summoned the banks to meetings at the ANC’s headquarters to give reasons for their decisions and suggested that the banks should reverse the closures.

Cas Coovadia, MD of the Banking Association of SA, joined Business Day TV to discuss his take on what played out at the inquiry.

Cas Coovadia, MD of the Banking Association of SA, talks to Business Day TV about the inquiry into state capture

State capture is a worldwide occurrence meant to benefit a few elite, says academic

International economist and analyst Daniel Kaufmann details how some countries experience state capture in the oil‚ mining and financial sectors
National
16 hours ago

FNB shocked to be asked about client-specific issues

The bank declined to meet the inter-ministerial committee set up when the Gupta bank accounts were closed
National
1 day ago

Blade Nzimande: ANC plotters back state capture

The SACP general secretary told the Cosatu conference that the tripartite alliance should not let the matter slide
National
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Forget the plot, tackle state capture, Mr President

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to deal decisively with the struggling economy, but he has been reluctant to ruffle workers’ feathers.
National
1 day ago

Denel was ‘perilously close to handing over defence tech to the Guptas’, Outa says

In a submission to the state capture inquiry, Outa tries to show that officials in Jacob Zuma’s regime manipulated policies in the interests of ...
National
1 day ago

ROB ROSE: Banking on ignorance

Testimony that senior ANC leaders suggested the Guptas’ accounts were closed ‘on instructions from Stellenbosch’ reveals so much
Opinion
5 hours ago

