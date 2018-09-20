National

Biko's widow honoured for her activism

20 September 2018 - 14:22 Siphe Macanda
Samora Biko ,Nkosinathi Biko and Nontsikelelo Biko at the unveiling of Steve Biko 's bronze bust at the Durban University of Technology to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his death on 19 September 2007. PHOTO:RAYLENE CAPTAIN-HASTHIBEER
The widow of the late Black Consciousness Movement activist Steve Biko‚ Mama Nontsikelelo Biko‚ was honoured for her role in community activism by the National Heritage Council (NHC) on Wednesday .

The NHC leadership descended on the small township of Ginsberg in King William's Town in the Eastern Cape to hand over an Ubuntu Honour for her values and the role she has played in preserving Biko's legacy and heritage.

The award was initially announced on September 14 at the council's Golden Shield Awards in Kimberley.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg‚ Mama Biko's eldest son‚ Nkosinathi Biko‚ said that after the death of his father‚ his mother played a huge role in his life.

“When I came out of initiation school‚ I wished that my father was around to experience the ceremony‚ but my mother was there for me. She slaughtered 32 sheep and it was a great ceremony. One thing she has taught us is that we must be comfortable in our skin‚” Nkosinathi said.

NHC CEO Sonwabile Mancotywa said the award was not given to just anyone‚ it was a special award given to special people.

