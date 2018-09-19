National

LAND REFORM

It's a crime to leave vast tracts of land unused, says ANC's Jessie Duarte

The government has spent more than R50bn on land redistribution‚ but most of the land is 'not productive'

19 September 2018 - 14:14 Zingisa Mvumvu
The ANC's Jessie Duarte. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said on Wednesday that it was criminal that so much land has been left unused in SA.

According to Duarte‚ it is concerning that the government has spent more than R50bn on land redistribution since the dawn of democracy‚ but most of the land is "not productive or sold back to established business".

She also expressed concern that "30-million hectares" of land owned by the state was "not optimally used". Duarte said she had recently had the privilege of flying over the Eastern Cape‚ where she noticed large parts of land area white elephant and this "is criminal‚ it is a crime ... The land belongs to the people".

Duarte said the ANC will forge ahead with the expropriation of land without compensation to address the historical injustices that had led to 80% of land in the country being in the hands of white people. She said expropriated land would not only be for farming purposes‚ but also for industrial development and property ownership.

Doing land reform badly ‘puts nation at huge risk’

SA Institute of Race Relations warns of massive risk in 'kicking the legs out from under agriculture'
10 hours ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA is high on the list in terms of food security in Africa

Scientists in the West are working hard to find innovative ways to improve agricultural output around the world — but is this being done in SA?
20 hours ago

JULIUS MALEMA: We will take the land by force if necessary

'After all these consultations, one thing is clear: to retreat and betray our people on the demand for land expropriation will be to risk a direct ...
6 days ago

Land issue may be heading for long legal battle

If a legal challenge to land seizures succeeds it is unlikely amendments will make it through the current parliament
6 days ago

