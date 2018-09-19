First lady steps out of the shadows with official visit to the US

The presidency has announced that first lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, is embarking on an official visit to the US.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to attend the UN General Assembly in New York, but Motsepe has her own official programme. It includes visiting her alma mater, Harvard University, where she will deliver an address at the Open Summit on Early Childhood Health and Development in SA.

She will then attend the unveiling of the Nelson Mandela statue at the UN headquarters.

The presidency issued Motsepe's impressive list of qualifications and leadership roles:

• Motsepe holds a master of public health degree in maternal child health and ageing from the Harvard School of Public Health. She is a qualified medical doctor, holding a MBChB from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. She has also completed a social entrepreneurship certificate programme at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

• Motsepe has worked in private practice and in hospitals including Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in SA and Parirenyatwa Hospital in Zimbabwe — each the largest in their countries. She also worked with the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, which is a leading African research institute focusing on sexual, reproductive health and HIV research. She has also served as chair of the Gauteng health department’s accreditation committee.

• Motsepe is currently the chair of African Self Help Trust, a nonprofit organisation that provides early childhood development support programmes for home-based crèches in disadvantaged communities.