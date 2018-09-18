Highest court gives green light to dagga

As to how a police officer would know whether the amount of cannabis in the possession of an adult was for personal consumption, the court held that a police officer would have to consider all circumstances, including the quantity of cannabis. If a police officer suspected that the person was dealing, the officer could arrest them, but a court would ultimately decide on whether a person had the cannabis for personal use or for the intention to deal.

The Constitutional Court in November 2017 heard an application for leave to appeal against the judgment and order of the Western Cape High Court, which also declared sections 4(b), 5(b) of the Drugs Act and sections 22A(9)(a)(i) of the Medicines Act, to be inconsistent with the constitution to the extent that they prohibited the use of cannabis by an adult in a private home for personal consumption.

It heard the confirmation application to confirm the high court’s judgment at the time of the appeal.

The application for leave to appeal was brought by the the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), minister of justice and constitutional development, the minister of police, the minister of health, the minister of trade and industry, the minister of social development and the minister of international relations and co-operation (applicants).

Garreth Prince, Ras Menelek Barend Wentzel, Jonathan David Rubin, Caro Leona Hennegin and Jeremy David Acton were the respondents in the case and had instituted the proceedings in the Western Cape High Court. The high court had found the core of the case was the right to privacy, which was concurred by the Constitutional Court. The apex court, however, made it clear that the right to privacy was not confined to a home or private dwelling.

