Eskom to move coal from Limpopo to relieve Mpumalanga’s Tegeta-fed stations

The plants have fewer than 10 days’ coal because they are supplied by Tegeta Exploration & Resources, which is in business rescue

17 September 2018 - 09:41 Ana Monteiro
Electricity pylons at an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
As four Mpumalanga power stations face the reality of fewer than 10 days’ coal, Eskom plans to transport supplies from Limpopo to the stations by road and rail.

The constraints at the plants in Mpumalanga are mainly because the company that supplies them is under business rescue, Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on SAfm on Monday. The plants are supplied by mines owned by Tegeta Exploration & Resources, a company linked to Gupta Investments.

Eskom plans to transport coal from its delayed Medupi power plant in Limpopo to the facilities in Mpumalanga, and plans to build an alternative, dirt road to move the fuel so as not to compromise existing freeways, Phasiwe said. The utility is also in talks with Transnet to move the coal by train.

Oakbay said in August that it agreed to sell Tegeta for R2.97bn to Swiss company Charles King. The disposal was expected to be concluded in 12 months, Oakbay said at the time.

Bloomberg

