Countdown as Mining Charter heads to the cabinet for debate

Mantashe has used that draft charter as the basis for talks since February, drawing on the comments from the Minerals Council SA, labour, communities and financial institutions.

The draft version Mantashe put into the market in June was regarded as an improvement, but still considered deeply flawed by the Minerals Council SA, with a 10% free-carry stake to be shared between labour and communities as part of their 16% stake in mining companies and projects. The draft also proposed a trickle dividend of 1% from the operating profit line, which was also picked out as problematic by the council.

It remains to be seen what changes will be made to the final charter Mantashe will present to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, and when it will be made public.

Mantashe said he would, at the same cabinet meeting on Wednesday, propose scrapping the long-delayed and problematic bill amending the Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), allowing for the separation of the oil and gas sectors in the act and putting them into their own law.

Mantashe has also taken a swipe at energy minister Jeff Radebe for wanting to have the bill amending the MPRDA expedited, saying it is a decision that rests with him alone.

He said there was a "very positive response" to the proposal to scrap the bill.

"Anybody who is negative about that proposal will be someone with a different interest. For us to ensure there is certainty in policy and regulation, we must do it."

Asked about recent comments from Radebe that he wanted the amendment bill in its current form expedited, Mantashe dismissed the comments out of hand.

"He ran short of [the] courtesy of confirming with me. It’s my space and I’m the last person to make the call."

