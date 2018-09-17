National

Countdown as Mining Charter heads to the cabinet for debate

17 September 2018 - 05:09 Allan Seccombe
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: ..

The third version of the Mining Charter will be finalised and debated by the cabinet on Wednesday, ahead of implementation, says mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe.

The third version of the charter, which sets transformation and development goals, has been extensively debated since Mantashe was appointed in February. He replaced discredited Mosebenzi Zwane, who oversaw an initial version of the third charter, which was criticised by mining companies, investors and lawyers.

After extending the public comment period on the draft charter to the end of August, 126 more submissions were made and these have been considered, Mantashe said on Friday, adding that his team has been "locked in a room" for five days and will be over the weekend, to completely finalise the document for Monday.

"After [the cabinet meeting], we are running," Mantashe said on the sidelines of a mining technology exhibition.

Mantashe has used that draft charter as the basis for talks since February, drawing on the comments from the Minerals Council SA, labour, communities and financial institutions.

The draft version Mantashe put into the market in June was regarded as an improvement, but still considered deeply flawed by the Minerals Council SA, with a 10% free-carry stake to be shared between labour and communities as part of their 16% stake in mining companies and projects. The draft also proposed a trickle dividend of 1% from the operating profit line, which was also picked out as problematic by the council.

It remains to be seen what changes will be made to the final charter Mantashe will present to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, and when it will be made public.

Mantashe said he would, at the same cabinet meeting on Wednesday, propose scrapping the long-delayed and problematic bill amending the Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), allowing for the separation of the oil and gas sectors in the act and putting them into their own law.

Mantashe has also taken a swipe at energy minister Jeff Radebe for wanting to have the bill amending the MPRDA expedited, saying it is a decision that rests with him alone.

He said there was a "very positive response" to the proposal to scrap the bill.

"Anybody who is negative about that proposal will be someone with a different interest. For us to ensure there is certainty in policy and regulation, we must do it."

Asked about recent comments from Radebe that he wanted the amendment bill in its current form expedited, Mantashe dismissed the comments out of hand.

"He ran short of [the] courtesy of confirming with me. It’s my space and I’m the last person to make the call."

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

