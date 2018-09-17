Asked why the bank chose to close the accounts‚ Sinton said if Standard Bank found compelling information of criminal activity or wrongdoing on the part of any of its clients‚ it could take a decision to cut ties without asking for representations or arguments from the client.

The bank based its decision on various media reports on the Gupta family’s involvement in state capture‚ following suit from Absa and KPMG.

Banks are regulated by the Banks Act‚ the Financial Intelligence Centre Act and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act‚ which deals with money laundering.

"We are obliged to ensure that our banking systems are not used to facilitate corrupt payments‚ to ensure that we don’t become accessories of corruption. If the court finds that a reasonable bank should have been suspicious of the transaction‚ but still went ahead and approved the transaction … that is considered an offence‚" said Sinton.

Failure to comply with statutes as a bank would put the bank and its employees at a high risk‚ he added.

"Most of the countries where we have correspondent relationships‚ there are similar laws as those that apply in SA. While we in SA are very careful about who we do business with in the form of international banks‚ that it does not expose us to the contravention of our own laws‚ they in turn as international banks constantly monitor us to ensure that we don’t expose them to corruption‚ money laundering and financing of terror‚" he said.

The commission is looking at whether officials and ministers of government intervened in the closure of the Gupta accounts.

In 2016‚ the country’s big four commercial banks decided to close Gupta-owned bank accounts after they detected several suspicious transactions.