Move over, Tokyo, Cape Town is cheapest for British vacationers

15 September 2018 - 14:32 Dave Chambers
Camps Bay, Cape Town. Picture: ISTOCK
Cape Town has deposed Tokyo as the best-value long-haul destination for British holidaymakers.

Local price reductions and a weaker rand have made the Mother City 20% cheaper for Brits than it was a year ago‚ said Post Office Travel Money.

Its study found UK visitors to Cape Town pay the equivalent of £30.33 (R590) for a three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine; £1.31 (R25.50) for a cup of filter coffee; and £1.44 (R28) for a bottle of local lager in a bar.

The cost of a basket of 10 tourist staples was £51.48 (R1‚003)‚ compared with £192.47 (R3‚749) in the Seychelles‚ the most expensive destination of the 34 surveyed.

Prices had risen by 17% in Tokyo‚ the survey found‚ but it was still the second cheapest destination‚ followed by Bali and Mombasa‚ Kenya.

The most expensive destinations after the Seychelles were Abu Dhabi‚ Dubai and Barbados.

