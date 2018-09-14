Former ANC Western Cape leader Marius Fransman has been directed by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to apologise for offending the South African Jewish community.

Fransman claimed during a radio interview‚ when he was the provincial party leader and deputy minister of international relations in 2013‚ that Jewish businessmen were "undermining transformation". He alleged they were unfairly benefiting at the expense of the black population and the Cape Town Muslim community in particular.

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) was deeply offended and lodged a complaint.

The commission said on Friday that it had completed its findings and while Fransman’s utterances did not constitute hate speech they did violate the SAJBD’s right to dignity under the constitution.

Fransman was directed to submit a written statement to SAJBD national director Wendy Kahn‚ "acknowledging and apologising for the injury he had caused to the dignity of the SAJBD‚ and affirming his commitment to the values expressed in the constitution". He was given a month to make the apology.

During the interview‚ broadcast on the Voice of the Cape on March 13 2013‚ Fransman said: "I want to let the Jewish Board of Deputies [unclear] that they are undermining our transformation of the CBD and on the Cape Flats and with the disadvantaged community."

He implied‚ according to the lodged complaint‚ that the SAJBD lacked loyalty to SA‚ furthered "the agenda of a foreign power" and was "working to undermine initiatives aimed at uplifting non-white South Africans".

SAJBD spokesperson Charisse Zeifert said in a statement on Friday that the board’s complaint had‚ "after an inordinate and regrettable delay of five years‚ finally been vindicated.