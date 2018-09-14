The cash-strapped SABC will lay off hundreds of workers as the public broadcaster struggles to pay service providers.

The Sowetan reports that in a meeting with unions on Thursday‚ SABC management announced that they were forced to retrench employees due to the organisation’s dire financial situation‚ high employee head count and a huge salary bill‚ among other things.

A union official confirmed that the public broadcaster was struggling to fund its more than R1bn annual wage bill.

An internal memo was then sent out to workers notifying them that the embattled public broadcaster would be embarking on retrenchments‚ even though no further details were released.

