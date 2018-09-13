National

State pension fund may shift billions offshore as SA slides

GEPF wants to be less dependent on local market, looks to offshore investment to boost returns

13 September 2018 - 05:08 WARREN THOMPSON
Mondli Gungubele, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and Abel Sithole (right). Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Mondli Gungubele, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and Abel Sithole (right). Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The pension fund that looks after R2-trillion on behalf of government workers may shift hundreds of billions of rand offshore as it seeks to reduce its dependence on the local market.

"The biggest change we want to realise is to be more diversified," Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) principal officer Abel Sithole said in an interview this week. The primary reason would be to look for returns uncorrelated to the fortunes of the country, he said.

The fund hoped to put in place a new strategic asset allocation framework in coming months, he said.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: State pension fund may invest billions offshore

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium  to read the full story, please click here.

GEPF wants go-ahead to invest in assets abroad to ward off effects of junk status

GEPF head Abel Sithole says the fund is talking to Malusi Gigaba about easing its investment criteria to include more foreign bonds and equities,
National
10 months ago

Public Servants Association wants no political intervention in the PIC

The association says neither the finance minister nor his deputy should chair the Public Investment Corporation, as details of the PIC Amendment Bill ...
National
28 days ago

State calls on former employees to collect unclaimed benefits

The Government Employees Pension Fund is dealing with 26,919 cases of unpaid benefits worth R907.1m
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Welcome to 2030 and a world that no longer needs ...
National
2.
Cape Town has SA’s best drivers, and its ...
National
3.
Judge Zondo’s decision due today on state capture ...
National
4.
State pension fund may shift billions offshore as ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.