Raymond Zondo wants Jacob Zuma to testify at state-capture inquiry

In a surprise announcement on Thursday‚ deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said he would like former president Jacob Zuma to respond to allegations against him stemming from witness testimony at the state-capture inquiry.

Zondo said he asked Zuma to put forward his version of events in terms of the evidence presented by former government spokesperson Themba Maseko and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor. The judge made the announcement a day after Zuma told students at Walter Sisulu University in the Eastern Cape that “there is no state capture in SA”.

Zuma’s lawyers informed the commission last week that he was not applying to cross-examine any witnesses as he believes that none of the evidence presented implicates him, but Zondo said it was now his “wish” that Zuma responds to the allegations by Mentor and Maseko.

“I have invited the lawyers for the former president and indicated my wish that he put his version in an affidavit to assist the commission‚” said Zondo.

Mentor has testified that Zuma was present at the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound when Ajay Gupta offered her the position of public enterprises minister in October 2010. She said Zuma tried to pacify her when she reacted angrily to Gupta’s offer and walked her to her car. Maseko testified that Zuma called him as he was on the way to a meeting with Gupta and instructed him to help the family.

Zuma has refused on numerous occasions — including in parliament while he was president — to respond to allegations of state capture or explain his relationship with the Guptas.

Speaking off the cuff at a South African Students Congress (Sasco) event at the university on Wednesday‚ Zuma said, "My view‚ and I am not disagreeing with anyone‚ [is that] these are politically decorated expressions. There is no state that is captured. Some people were doing things with [other] people.”

A lawyer working for the commission told TimesLIVE that Zondo has the power to summon Zuma to explain his comments so as to find out what he meant by them. Zondo did not mention Zuma’s public comments‚ however — but his invitation to the former president forces him, for the first time, to formally respond to the allegations against him.

Earlier in the day, Zondo dismissed an application by Ajay and Rajesh Gupta to cross-examine Mentor‚ Maseko and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas. He said this was because the Gupta brothers refused to return to SA to testify before the commission in person‚ fearing arrest.

Zondo said there was no reason to give the Gupta brothers special treatment as “they chose to turn their backs on this country. The world will know that they elected for their side of the story not to be heard.”

Zondo granted Duduzane Zuma leave to cross-examine Jonas‚ as he has now agreed to give evidence to the commission.