National

Judge Zondo’s decision due today on state capture cross-examinations

Duduzane Zuma and two Guptas are believed to have applied to cross-examine witnesses including Vytjie Mentor‚ Mcebisi Jonas and Themba Maseko

13 September 2018 - 06:57 Amil Unraw
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: ALON SKUY
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: ALON SKUY

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo announces his decision on Thursday on applications to the state capture inquiry for leave to cross-examine witnesses.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ and two members of the Gupta family are believed to have applied to cross-examine witnesses who have testified at the commission.

These witnesses include former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor‚ former deputy finance boss Mcebisi Jonas and former GCIS head Themba Maseko.

Earlier this week the commission announced that Duduzane had changed his mind and decided to testify himself.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

His lawyers wrote to the commission saying he would give testimony in relation to allegations made by Jonas that Duduzane allegedly attempted to facilitate a R600m bribe on behalf of the Gupta family.

The commission was expected to hear testimony from former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan on Wednesday but its spokesperson‚ Mbuyiselo Stemela‚ said this had been postponed. He did not specify when Hogan would appear before the commission.

Hearings will continue on Monday with representatives from the financial sector providing testimony on the closure of bank accounts belonging to various companies linked to the Gupta family.

In 2016‚ Absa‚ First National Bank‚ Standard Bank and Nedbank cut ties with the Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments — the umbrella body for many of the family’s business interests.

Last year the family also lost a court bid to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing down their last remaining bank accounts in the country.

Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the state-capture inquiry

When called to do so, the president says he will testify at the Zondo commission — seeing as it was set up by the ANC in the first place
National
1 day ago

How the Guptas were subsidised

More testimony emerges on how Gupta media companies received millions of rands from the government
Features
4 hours ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Laughing like a Zuma lawyer

The legal profession is one of the very few industries that will miss Jacob Zuma’s presidency
Opinion
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Welcome to 2030 and a world that no longer needs ...
National
2.
Cape Town has SA’s best drivers, and its ...
National
3.
Judge Zondo’s decision due today on state capture ...
National
4.
State pension fund may shift billions offshore as ...
National

Related Articles

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Was what Zuma did state capture or high treason?
Politics

Jacob Zuma opts to not cross-examine at state capture inquiry
National

KARYN MAUGHAN: Why this court case against Pravin Gordhan has massive ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.