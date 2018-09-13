Judge Zondo’s decision due today on state capture cross-examinations

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo announces his decision on Thursday on applications to the state capture inquiry for leave to cross-examine witnesses.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ and two members of the Gupta family are believed to have applied to cross-examine witnesses who have testified at the commission.

These witnesses include former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor‚ former deputy finance boss Mcebisi Jonas and former GCIS head Themba Maseko.

Earlier this week the commission announced that Duduzane had changed his mind and decided to testify himself.