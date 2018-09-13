National

Foreigners take our jobs because SA is a banana republic, Fikile Mbalula says

13 September 2018 - 17:37 Zingisa Mvumvu
ANC Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula addresses the audience during the launch of the party’s Thuma Mina campaign on May 14 2018 in Tembisa. Picture: SOWETAN/VELI NHLAPO
ANC Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula addresses the audience during the launch of the party’s Thuma Mina campaign on May 14 2018 in Tembisa. Picture: SOWETAN/VELI NHLAPO

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday that SA was a "banana republic" because it allowed foreign nationals with no legal papers to run businesses.

Mbalula was providing feedback from the ANC to Soweto community members at the Orlando Community Hall, following violent protests and the looting of foreign-owned spaza shops in White City, a few weeks ago.

He said the government needed to regulate foreign nationals who owned spaza shops for the sustainability of businesses owned by locals.

As things stand‚ opined Mbalula‚ the country was a "banana republic to foreign nationals"‚ whom he accused of coming into the country as political refugees only to start trading illegally.

Worse still‚ he added‚ foreign nationals who owned spaza shops were "not paying tax because they keep their money under mattress".

"Even in the fallen Zimbabwe you cannot find people doing as they please. But in SA [foreign business owners] even take our jobs. Do you know why? Because SA is a banana republic.

"They do not employ locals because you refuse to be exploited by working six to six but our African brothers take those jobs and succumb to exploitation and get paid peanuts. This country to them is a banana republic because they do not want to pay‚" Mbalula said.

The former police minister said foreign nationals were welcome to do business in SA, "but they must come legally".

According to Mbalula‚ many foreign nationals were in the country illegally. And he said he knew this as fact because he used to catch them when he was police minister.

"I did not read this in newspapers but I know it because I was police minister and we did raids. When I asked for papers none were forthcoming. And there’s many of them here in SA‚" he said.

EDITORIAL: Nigeria’s desperate strong-arm tactics

It appears that Nigerian domestic politicking could be behind the Nigerian raids on MTN and Standard Bank
Opinion
13 hours ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Note to cabinet: stop using Zuma’s toxic tenure as a reason not to move on

China’s decorous and successful scramble for Africa may have unfortunate side-effects, like Independent Media having to curtail what its audience sees
Opinion
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Mob violence shows up state’s failures

The contraction in the country’s accounts is being felt in a very visceral sense on the streets
Opinion
7 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Public servant numbers are acceptable; their productivity is not

When it comes to xenophobia, politicians present two faces: one of public civility about immigrants, and the one citizens buy into — that they’re a ...
Opinion
8 days ago

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Politicians should take the rap for attacks on immigrants

The politicians may claim they are simply reflecting what citizens think about immigrants. But by continually labelling them they make them targets
Opinion
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Ashu Chawla leaves SA while out on bail facing ...
National
2.
Jacob Zuma’s lawyers flummoxed by Raymond Zondo’s ...
National
3.
Pikitup staff working under police watch after ...
National / Labour
4.
Foreigners take our jobs because SA is a banana ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.