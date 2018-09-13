National

BREAKING NEWS: Ajay and Rajesh Gupta denied permission to cross-examine at state capture inquiry

But inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo has granted permission to Duduzane Zuma to cross-examine Mcebisi Jonas

13 September 2018 - 11:17
Deputy chief justice Ray Zondo, chairman of the state capture inquiry taking place in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY
The application by Ajay and Rajesh Gupta to cross-examine witnesses in the state capture inquiry has been dismissed.

The commission’s chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said he would grant them permission to cross-examine only if the two brothers agreed to come to South Africa and testify in person.

The Gupta brothers have refused to come to South Africa, saying they are scared they would be arrested by the Hawks and be prosecuted by the National Prosecuting Authority. They believe that both institutions are incompetent.


The Guptas had asked the commission to meet with them overseas or allow them to give evidence via video link, but Zondo rejected both suggestions.

Ajay and Rajesh Gupta wanted to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas. Ajay Gupta also wanted to cross-examine former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former government spokesman Themba Maseko.

Zondo, however, has granted former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane permission to cross-examine Jonas.

This was after Duduzane Zuma agreed to come testify in person to the commission.

