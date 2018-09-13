BREAKING NEWS: Ajay and Rajesh Gupta denied permission to cross-examine at state capture inquiry

The application by Ajay and Rajesh Gupta to cross-examine witnesses in the state capture inquiry has been dismissed.

The commission’s chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said he would grant them permission to cross-examine only if the two brothers agreed to come to South Africa and testify in person.

The Gupta brothers have refused to come to South Africa, saying they are scared they would be arrested by the Hawks and be prosecuted by the National Prosecuting Authority. They believe that both institutions are incompetent.