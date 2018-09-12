SIU learns of R35m kickback in water department’s SAP deal

After being given the go-ahead by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week to investigate a R671m deal SAP signed with the department of water and sanitation in 2016, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has learned of an alleged kickback of more than R35m.

The sum was purportedly paid for a state contract with the German software firm, a spokesperson for the SIU has told Reuters. Asked for comment, SAP said it is reviewing all its public-sector contracts in SA dating back to 2010.

Ramaphosa has launched a corruption crackdown since replacing Jacob Zuma in February, and several investigations into government and private companies involved in state capture have moved forward.

Nazreen Pandor, the SIU’s spokesperson, said the unit has received information from a whistle-blower that a company controlled by an official received more than R35m for facilitating the deal. The SIU will present the findings of its probe into SAP’s work for the department within six months, she added.

An SIU investigator, who did not wish to be named, said the unit believes it has a "strong case" that procurement rules were broken in the SAP deal, based on a preliminary survey of contracts between the department and SAP. "We are already deep into planning for the investigation. If we find evidence of criminal wrongdoing, we will immediately motivate for a case to be opened."

SAP said in a statement to Reuters: "SAP continues to co-operate with both the South African and US authorities in their ongoing investigations." The German firm said last year that the US department of justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had opened an investigation into the company under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act related to SA.

In March, SAP admitted to paying more than $9m to intermediary companies controlled by the Guptas relating to deals with Eskom and Transnet.

