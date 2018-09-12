Public servant jailed for theft of claimants’ farm

"The Shabalalas were totally unsophisticated and had the wool pulled over their eyes when the accused appropriated the farm. The Shabalalas accepted this because they knew no better of their rights and because he was an official with land affairs," said Naidoo.

"The head of the family, Wilson Shabalala, is very old and had to travel all the way from Ladysmith to testify. He was very emotional and even cried when testifying," she said. "In his twilight age, he needs to have some security and reassurance that he and his family would be given what was rightfully theirs — land they have lived on since birth."

Naidoo said that in considering an appropriate sentence the court needed to take into account the exorbitant costs incurred by the state in rectifying the wrongs of government officials.

In this case, the forensic investigation had cost R1.3m, and more than R335,000 was spent in preserving the farm’s assets, ultimately to no avail.

"The Shabalalas are still left in limbo regarding their ownership of the property," said Naidoo. They deserve the assistance they had been promised, she added.

Naidoo said people are getting fed up with the slow pace of land reform and the associated corruption.

"As we read about the government’s new policy of expropriation of land without compensation, one sincerely hopes that the policies and procedures implemented will be more streamlined and effected in the interests of the community and not left to greedy individuals who only seek to uplift themselves at the expense of more needy people."

Masoka’s defence attorney, Madoda Nxumalo, had pleaded for the court’s leniency because of his client’s disability.

He uses crutches to walk.

But the magistrate said Masoka was a fully functional member of society who did not deserve preferential treatment, but rather punishment for his crime. Naidoo rejected the defence’s argument that a non-custodial sentence and associated correctional supervision would be a suitable sentence for Masoka.

"It would be tantamount to a mere slap on the wrist and [this would] send a wrong message to other people," she added.

After sentencing, Nxumalo indicated that he would apply for leave to appeal Masoka’s conviction and sentence.

Pending his application, Naidoo ordered that Masoka begin serving his jail sentence.

GroundUp