National

New railway cops to be deployed as arson and vandalism continue

12 September 2018 - 15:58 Anthony Molyneaux
Some of Cape Town’s 70 trainee rail enforcement unit officers on parade in Observatory on September 12 2018. Picture: ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX
Some of Cape Town’s 70 trainee rail enforcement unit officers on parade in Observatory on September 12 2018. Picture: ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX

A team of 70 new metro police officers will patrol Cape Town’s beleaguered railway system from October.

The officers‚ who are in training at the metro police training college in Observatory‚ were inspected on Wednesday by Western Cape premier Helen Zille and City of Cape Town MEC for transport Brett Herron. They will be part of a 100-strong team jointly funded by the provincial and municipal government, and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa)‚ in a R48m year-long pilot project.

“The number of people using trains in the Western Cape has dropped due to arson and vandalism and crime on our trains‚” Zille said. “I hope in 10 years’ time we will look back at this metro police rail unit as the turnaround point for our trains.”

A man was killed and eight others injured when they were robbed then thrown from a train on Friday night near Eerste River station.

Herron said the officers will be deployed on the central line from Cape Town to Khayelitsha‚ the city’s busiest‚ according to information from crime intelligence experts. “We hope to see a reduction of crime and more commuters returning to trains over the next 12 months.” 

The remaining 30 officers for the new unit will enter training later, after a row this week over Prasa’s delay in contributing its R16m share of the project costs.

Regulator not clear about ‘safety concerns’ that led to Prasa losing its permit

However, United National Transport Union cites the shocking condition of the trains, with the regulator saying the agency must address modernisation ...
Companies
1 month ago

Western Cape battles to put out the fires of railway safety crisis

With funds set aside for a special unit, consultant says solution lies in targeting select people, places and crimes, writes Neels Blom
National
2 months ago

Metrorail makes headway in fight against cable theft

Improved security measures result in scores of arrests, especially in hard-hit Western Cape
National
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
ANC Youth League wants TUT to resume academic ...
National / Education
2.
North West health department badly run and out of ...
National / Health
3.
New railway cops to be deployed as arson and ...
National
4.
Lobby groups and NGOs try to convince Parliament ...
National

Related Articles

Prasa trains are most dangerous, says rail report
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.