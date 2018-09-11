Probe into PIC CEO Dan Matjila finally gets off the ground

More than a year after allegations that put a cloud over Africa’s biggest asset manager, lawyers have asked for information to assist with an investigation into Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila.

Matjila was accused in an anonymous e-mail on September 5 2017 of failing to comply with procedures when he approved funding for a company linked to a woman with whom he allegedly had a romantic relationship.

The CEO, who has denied that the woman was his girlfriend or that he acted improperly, was also accused of asking a PIC beneficiary to assist her financially. The controversy did not go away after the PIC board cleared him of wrongdoing.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Matjila probe finally gets off the ground

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here.