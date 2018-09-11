Jana Marais Deputy editor: Business Day
National

Probe into PIC CEO Dan Matjila finally gets off the ground

Lawyers set up e-mail account for documentary evidence and invite whistle-blowers to tell all

11 September 2018 - 05:10 JANA MARAIS
PIC CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
PIC CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

More than a year after allegations that put a cloud over Africa’s biggest asset manager, lawyers have asked for information to assist with an investigation into Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila.

Matjila was accused in an anonymous e-mail on September 5 2017 of failing to comply with procedures when he approved funding for a company linked to a woman with whom he allegedly had a romantic relationship.

The CEO, who has denied that the woman was his girlfriend or that he acted improperly, was also accused of asking a PIC beneficiary to assist her financially. The controversy did not go away after the PIC board cleared him of wrongdoing.

