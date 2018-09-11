Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the state-capture inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is prepared to appear before the state-capture inquiry when called to do so.

At the weekend, the DA launched a petition calling for Ramaphosa to testify before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. The petition calls on Ramaphosa, as ANC leader, to explain why the governing party allowed state capture to flourish.

Responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said he was willing to appear before the commission.

"We should never hide … we should go forward. It was the ANC that asked that a commission be set up. As president of ANC, I can never disassociate myself or run away from a commission that we said should be set up … We will be able, without interfering, to participate in the commission. The people of SA deserve to know what is happening. The state belongs to the people of SA and we will be answerable to the people of SA."

The president also fielded questions on lifestyle audits. He said such audits should cover the executive and government officials across the country.

"Everyone will be subjected to a lifestyle audit, including myself the executive and everyone who serves in cabinet. The South African police management has already embraced this notion of lifestyle audits … Hopefully this robust system will stand out as a good example that should be followed through. We want this to be adopted and implemented [in] the high echelons of government throughout the country."

