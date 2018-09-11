Zinn said that while an analysis of the statistics showed that crime had decreased overall compared with the previous financial year‚ one had to take into account whether the reported crimes were an accurate reflection of what had occurred.

"Stats SA shows that when it comes to the reporting of crime there is huge under-reporting‚ with a 51% under-reporting in crimes such as burglary," said Zinn. "If Stats SA shows 51% under-reporting when it comes to burglary, it gives you a very different picture of the number of crimes actually occurring."

He said the under-reporting of crime is supported if one looks at the 11% decrease in the number of crimes reported by the public to the police in the 2008-2009 financial year compared to the number of crimes the public reported to the police in the 2017-2018 financial year. "It’s clear that less crime is being reported to the police. Whether this is due to a lower crime rate or loss in confidence in the police is difficult to judge and needs to be probed."

Crime detection or under-reporting?

Zinn said what also needs to be looked at is the SAPS’s increased crime-detection rate through their own actions. "The SAPS provided figures for crime detection through their own action for the categories of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition‚ drug-related crimes‚ driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs‚ and sexual offences .