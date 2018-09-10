Seven big stories to watch this week

2. Agribusiness confidence index: investment sentiment in the agribusiness sector is in the spotlight on Monday, after the sector contracted by nearly a third in the second quarter, dragging the economy into a recession. Confidence in the sector has been rattled by the land expropriation issue.

3. Mining and manufacturing: data on production from two of the economy’s mainstay sectors will give early signs of where we’re headed in the third quarter, when Stats SA reports on manufacturing output for July on Tuesday, and mining output for the same month on Thursday.

4. Retail sales for July: Due on Wednesday, the stats will give an indication of how pressure on consumers is constraining spending. That release is followed by wholesale trade on Thursday.

5. SA’s economic woes are in focus in parliament on Wednesday, with a National Aseembly debate on the recession and how to kickstart the economy; and another on rising fuel prices, after the government took the extraordinary — and unsustainable — step of capping the increase last week. President Cyril Ramaphosa also faces questions on the economy when he answers questions in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

6. Nelson Mandela Bay: the DA’s application to reverse the ousting of Athol Trollip as mayor will be heard in court on Thursday.

7. ANC plot: ANC leaders will grapple this week with a Sunday Times report that key Zuma allies are plotting a legal challenge to Ramaphosa’s election as party president.