Jacob Zuma opts to not cross-examine at state capture inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma has chosen not to seek to cross-examine any of the witnesses who have so far testified at the state capture inquiry, in direct contrast to the Gupta family.

So does this mean Zuma admits the truth of the evidence against him?

Not at all, experts say.

While the Guptas say they have “objective evidence” they want to put forward to the Zondo commission, Zuma has opted to not seek to place his version of events on record through cross-examination as he does not believe that testimony implicates him in any criminal or ethical wrongdoing.

Legal insiders say Zuma’s stance should not be seen as an indication that he himself does not want to testify or face cross-examination, despite the fact that he has yet to respond under oath to any of the claims made against him.