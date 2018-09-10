Gupta-owned media firms scored R260m from state, Jan Gilliland tells inquiry

About R260m was paid to Gupta-owned media companies by the government, the state capture inquiry heard on Monday.

Treasury official Jan Gilliland was giving expert testimony at the commission, as part of the "story" regarding the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

Evidence leader Vincent Maleka said there were three parts to the GCIS story. The first part was told through former head Themba Maseko and the second through current government spokesperson Phumla Williams.